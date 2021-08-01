Manchester United will offer Luke Shaw a new contract, according to reports.

The Mail claim that after Shaw’s improvement over the course of the previous season and his standout efforts for England at Euro 2020, he will be offered the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old joined from Southampton in 2014 and struggled with form and problems with all of his managers until the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. Shaw had reportedly struggled with his diet, and Jose Mourinho complained that he had to be managed throughout the course of a game to perform well.

However his last season was his best for United, and with his current deal due to expire in 2023, he will be offered fresh terms.

Shaw will return to training along with other players who were on international duty, including Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba.

United’s pre-season training has been altered after their planned friendly with Preston North End was called off due to positive coronavirus test results amongst players or staff on Thursday. They will now attend training on Sunday ahead of a Scottish training camp.

Our view - Shaw still has room for improvement

Shaw has kept his pace despite the concerns over his weight and his fitness, but he still appeared fairly bulky while on England duty. If he comes back from holiday out of shape then United should let Alex Telles take over defensive duties.

However if Shaw returns ready for action then perhaps it can be taken as proof that the penny has dropped. His attacking play is vital to United's efforts and gives them the initiative when they come up against more defensive teams, especially as Solskjaer wants to exploit chances on the counter-attack when they are offered up.

As well as that, it is hard to see if there is a better option available in the market, with United still in need of improving in midfielder, and perhaps as right-back. Shaw is no longer one of the biggest worries at the club.

