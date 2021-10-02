Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was disappointed with a draw at Brighton on Saturday night in the Premier League.

Brighton had some excellent chances to score and while Arsenal also might have grabbed a winner, the home side dominated possession.

With the international break ahead of them, Arteta can reflect upon a stark improvement in Arsenal’s fortunes with four wins in their last five games, no defeats, and one goal conceded.

However, the Spaniard suggested there was still much to improve in time for the club’s next game, against Crystal Palace in a fortnight.

"We have to improve individually and collectively and prepare well because a roller-coaster is coming with the amount of games," he said after the draw at Brighton.

"I'm never happy with a point, but I don't think we deserved anything more than that.

We got a point because we defended really well in the last 15 or 20 metres of the pitch, and for the rest I think it was a game that we have to improve and do better in many other areas.

"We felt uncomfortable to break the press and they had sequences of control in the game. And it was a difficult game. But in the end we showed some resilience and we have to be happy with the block of games we have played and the results that we got, but I think we have to improve."

Youngster Buyako Saka had to leave the pitch with an injury late in the game, but Arteta was not overly concerned.

"He got knocked, so they will check him. I don't know how it is yet but he was able to walk so I don't think it's that bad,” he exclaimed.

