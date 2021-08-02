England and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has said that his "mental health plummeted" ahead of the Euro 2020 finals because he thought people did not think he deserved a place in the team.

With Manchester United’s Harry Maguire out with injury at the start of the tournament, Mings started the first two games for England in their group stage.

In order to cope with the pressure, the 28-year-old former Bournemouth players said he spoke to a psychologist.

"When 90-95% of your country are having doubts over you, it's very difficult to stop this intruding on your own thoughts," he told the Sun

"I did have a tough time in the lead-up to the opening game against Croatia.

"I think I'm a lot more hardened to outside influences now, but my mental health did plummet.

"And I have no shame in admitting that because there were so many unknowns about me going to that game.

"I was probably the only name on the team sheet that people thought, 'not sure about him'. And that was something I had to overcome.

"So I did a lot of work on that with my psychologist. I was given a lot of coping mechanisms - whether it was breathing, meditation, or just learning how to bring yourself into the present moment. To stop letting your subconscious take over.

"It was hard. I didn't really sleep very well before that first game."

Mings two starts saw the national team keep a clean sheet against Croatia, and then Scotland. England finished as runners-up to Italy after losing on penalties.

