Nat Phillips has committed his future to Liverpool by signing a long-term deal at the club until 2025.

The defender had a breakthrough campaign last term - benefiting from injuries to Virgin van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to establish himself in the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp.

With Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez back in the fold, there had been talk of Phillips being moved on, but he has now signed a long-term deal at Anfield.

“Obviously after last year, it’s really nice to get that reward from the club,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website. “I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again.

“I’m excited for the next chapter and just to see what that brings.

“It is nice that the club has shown me that recognition and hopefully I can bring more of the same with whatever opportunities come my way.”

Goalkeeper Alisson also signed a new long-term contract earlier this month which will keep him at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

Phillips' fellow Reds defender Rhys Williams has also penned a new contract at Anfield, but he will not be part of Klopp's plans in the short term as he has joined Swansea on loan.

