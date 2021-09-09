Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he is ‘nervous’ about his return to Manchester United but says he is ready to start against Newcastle at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The Portuguese superstar made a shock return to United this summer having left the club for Real Madrid in 2009, joining from Juventus for an initial £12.8 million on a two-year deal.

After leaving the Spanish capital for Italy in 2018, the 36-year-old is back in Manchester and could potentially finish his career at the club where he initially made his name.

It had been suggested Ronaldo might start on the bench on his return, but in an interview with former teammate Wes Brown for the club’s official website, the player revealed he would be trying to persuade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to throw him into the starting line up.

"Of course, I will be nervous on Saturday but I am more mature,” he said. “I am experienced, I will be prepared. I am going to pressure Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to start in the XI.

"It is a good feeling to come back here [to Old Trafford] because I know the people here are different. Since I touched the ground from the airport, I feel the people’s emotions.

"That is not just because I am a Manchester player, they have seen me grow up here from an 18-year-old and see my passion and everything so I feel emotional, I have that desire."

During his first spell at the club, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games, helping the club to three Premier League titles and Champions League success.

After moving to Madrid, he contributed to four more Champions League titles, as well as two league titles and was awarded the Ballon d’Or four times, in addition to one he won at United.

At Juve, two league titles followed but European success eluded him.

Upon returning to Old Trafford, Ronaldo dismissed the notion that his age will be an issue, and even hinted at staying beyond his initial two-year deal.

"People before speak about my age but they should, and they know, that I am different. I am different from the rest of the people. I show that all the time, year by year, and this year will be the same.

"I know, 100 per cent, that I will do good with my teammates. The supporters will be on our side, these fans are special. I hope they can push the team when they need it.

"We will be here on the pitch trying our best and trying to win important things. This is what we are looking for.

"This is why I am here, I am not on vacation, winning before was good but I am here to win. I am capable. I am ready to go.

"I think it is a good chance for me, the fans and the club to stay one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be huge for the next three or four years."

