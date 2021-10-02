Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rebuffed claims that Jadon Sancho had struggled form this season and backed the winger to shine for Manchester United.

Sancho is yet to register a goal or assist for Manchester United this season since making a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

And after missing out on a call-up to the latest England squad , manager Gareth Southgate suggested his recent form had not warranted inclusion.

But, following Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Villarreal in midweek - arguably Sancho’s best performance in United shirt - Solskjaer dismissed Southgate’s comments and the significance of his England omission.

"Was that interview done before Wednesday night?" he said when Southgate's comments, made on Thursday afternoon, were put to him.

"Jadon was exceptional, he was electric. The crowd loved him and I think he felt that connection.

"He was direct, positive, he went past the full-back numerous times. Yes, he's not scored yet but I thought, 'that's Jadon and we're going to see lots of that'.

"Gareth has also said it's important that Jadon knows (England) believe in him and are invested in him."

United striker Mason Greenwood was also left out of the latest England squad despite his fine club form.

But there was also good news from the United camp as Marcus Rashford returned to full contact training and could be available for United’s competitive run of fixtures ahead.

