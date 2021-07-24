Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United that runs until 2024, with the option of another year.

Solskjaer took United to second place in the league last season and the club were also losing finalists in the Europa League.

They have played arguably their best football under the Norwegian than under any manager since the departure of Alex Ferguson, and on Friday announced the signing of Jadon Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Ed Woodward, outgoing executive vice-chairman, said: “Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.

“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”

Solskjaer said:

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.

