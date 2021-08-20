If Manchester United really are offering Paul Pogba a contract worth £400,000 a week, then it’s the wrong decision to throw more money at him again.

Of course, he played brilliantly in the first game, but the issue with him - and it always has been - is the inconsistency. There have been incredible highs with him, but we’ve all seen too many of the lows. If you want to be called great then you need consistency. The two players of our time are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and they’ve been the most consistent.

Premier League Man Utd make Mbappe transfer target in pursuit of world class striker 2 HOURS AGO

There are too many flashes in the pan in modern football. And with Pogba, you worry about how his mental state will lead him through a game. If his first pass is not a good one, will his head drop?

The problem with extending Pogba’s contract and giving him so much money is that modern footballers are just as soft as ever, and the jealousy of other players can mean that the contract is not right. At the end of the day, every United fan wants Pogba to say that he wants to stay, and that he loves the club. He needs to put his hand up about some of his performances, and should say he wants to set the bar higher and clear it consistently.

Just as importantly, they don’t want to hear it from his agent, they want to hear it from the horse’s mouth. He’s been there long enough to speak for himself. We know agents’ names, we know referees’ names. People pay money to get to know footballers and to support them, but they let others speak for them.

He was exceptional against Leeds United, but we’re still no clearer about whether he’s going to step up against Southampton or Wolves. That’s what concerns me and everyone else. With that doubt, if he wants to go, then let him. If someone offers something realistic between now and the end of the month, consider it, and don’t keep throwing money at him. Because the money is stupid now, players will sign the deals and then happily sit them out and run the deals down. Players are paid so much that they now control the clubs. You might as well give them decade-long deals, because of the amount of control they have. The players play games with clubs, that affects their sides, the fans, their own form and it affects results.

'Paul has got that vision and that quality' - Solskjaer delighted with Pogba

Abraham right to test himself abroad

I think Tammy Abraham has taken the right decision by moving abroad. It’s an opportunity that almost no player should turn down if it comes to them, but this move to Roma is not without risk.

Back in the mid-nineties, I almost joined Marseille, but the move fell through. I was going to play right-back, or as a man-marker in a back three. I was being shown around the stadium, negotiations were going on over the deal I’d be offered, but by the time I got to the airport to return home, the deal was off. Everything had changed. There had been other talk, of moving to Lazio before I joined United, but Marseille was my only real chance.

Back then, Marseille were a big European club, and maybe they are still even the best supported club in France. Chris Waddle had been there, and they were definitely recognised in the UK. After coming away from Manchester United, it was the perfect place to go. I wish I’d had the chance to play abroad.

Chris Waddle Image credit: Getty Images

For Abraham, he’d had the opportunity to go abroad and play in a capital city, for the capital’s premier team. You can’t turn it down unless you’re offered the chance to join one of the Premier League’s big boys. I think he’s considered his options and realised that his career is quite short. You need to be motivated in part to build a CV that lets other people relate to you for the rest of your life.

The easy thing would have been to have joined Arsenal, but not only is it braver to go to Roma, but it’s more difficult, too. He’s gone to play for Jose Mourinho, and while the Roma fans will want to see him score goals, that’s not what Mourinho wants from his side. If he manages to score half as many as Romelu Lukaku did, then he’ll have done brilliantly to do so for a Mourinho team.

Roma were woeful last season, too. Pedro has seen it coming and left, one of their most creative players, and Leonardo Spinazzola has suffered a serious injury. Abraham will be riding a wave of optimism, but that might not be the same for the players who are already there.

Premier League Arsenal complete Odegaard signing on permanent deal from Real 4 HOURS AGO