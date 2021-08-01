Manchester City are struggling to tie Raheem Sterling down to a new contract as they attempt to sign both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, according to report.

The 26-year-old England international has two years left on his current deal and so club officials at the Etihad are not concerned over the state of negotiations yet, reports the Mirror

However they had hoped to sign Sterling to a new deal before the season begins. The forward currently earns £300,000-a-week and until last year had been one of the club’s most consistent forwards under Pep Guardiola, when he lost his regular starting place.

He rediscovered his best form for England during Euro 2020, and was linked with a move to Spurs as a makeweight for his international colleague Harry Kane.

Kane is wanted by Guardiola, as well as Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. The pair could cost in excess of a quarter of a billion pounds for City to land them this summer. Sterling may ask for clarification of his prospects if both players sign.

The paper also suggests that John Stones is set to sign a new contract worth £175,000 a week after forming a title-winning defensive partnership with Ruben Diaz. The former Everton defender has less than a year remaining on his current contract.

Our view - Sterling right to be reluctant

Raheem Sterling has long been a target for Real Madrid, and he showed at the Euros that he has not lost his touch when he has the trust of his manager.

Pep Guardiola lost faith in the player last year, and he might regard him as one of the best back-ups around, but there is no need for Sterling to sign up to such a plan. With just two years left on his contract he will be in his prime when that deal expires. Coronavirus should no longer be such an economic problem for European clubs, and so he could negotiate a huge deal by moving on a free transfer.

Of course, if City show him that they will finally compete in Europe, then Sterling might regard the richest club in the world the best place for his career, in terms of medals and his bank balance.

