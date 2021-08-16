Romelu Lukaku believes he is now a "master of all facets of the game" and is in regular contact with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as he prepares for his second club debut.

Lukaku was at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014 before moving on to Everton, but last week returned to Chelsea from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5 million after finishing the 2020/21 season as a Serie A winner.

Speaking to the Chelsea official website , he told the club that he was settling back in comfortably.

“I’m very happy to be back,” he said. “It’s good to be around the people and see a lot of familiar faces so I’m looking forward to getting to work with the team.

“I’ve seen Hakim Ziyech so we had a little chat and I’ve been added to the WhatsApp group but I’m waiting to see the rest of the players tomorrow.”

The 28-year-old Belgian striker explained how another two-time Chelsea striker was helping him with his second spell. He is in regular contact with Premier League winner Drogba.

“Our relationship means the world to me,” he stated.

“It’s not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy every few days! We have a group chat so we’re constantly communicating and I’ve been on the phone with him a bit more in the past two weeks.

“I had a lot of questions to ask and he still knows a lot of people here so he really prepared me well with the last details. Now I just need to get to know the players and the manager a bit better and just be available as quickly as possible for the team.”

With spells at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and finally Inter before coming back to Chelsea, Lukaku said that he knows he will have to be flexible for new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

“The conversation was really clear from him, that he wants me to be a presence and a leader in the team,” he said.

“I have to just use all my abilities to make sure I can help the team as much as possible.

“My role will depend on what the game plan is and what the boss wants me to do. If he wants me to be a focal point or if he wants me to attack the spaces in behind, I can do it. The two years in Italy helped me master all the facets of the game for a striker and now I’m ready.

“I like the system that we play and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself and I’m used to the system because it’s what we play with the Belgian national team so I don’t need much time to adapt. It’s just knowing the strengths of my team-mates in important positions and knowing what we do off the ball, then I can do the rest.

“It’s not like I’m a new player coming in and not quite knowing what to expect. I know the league, I’ve scored a fair amount of goals here but the past is the past and now we have to look forward.

“I’m a new version of that player from before. I’ve evolved and the team that I’m joining is a very strong team so now we just have to prove it on the pitch by challenging for the Premier League.”

Chelsea started their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and next face Arsenal on Sunday.

