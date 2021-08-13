Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has claimed in a statement that he and his family have received death threats over the striker’s move to Chelsea.

The 28-year-old Belgian forward left Inter Milan to complete a £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge this week.

Pastorello defended his work, pointing out he was in part responsible for Lukaku’s transfer to the Italian club.

Premier League ‘Everything is ok’ - Nuno confirms Kane back training as Pep remains coy on striker bid 6 HOURS AGO

"Many of those who today insult me and threaten me, thanked me wholeheartedly for bringing him to Milan," he said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"I have always accepted - and will continue to do so - confrontation and constructive criticism: they are part of the game for those who play a role with considerable media relevance.

"What we absolutely cannot tolerate are the falsehoods, insinuations, insults and threats we have received [also against my family and my daughters], which have far exceeded the limits of civilisation, decency and tolerance."

Lukaku’s goals were one of the main reasons for the club’s first Serie A win in over a decade, but he left amid the club’s financial problems, partly caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

'He is a beast' - Rudiger heaps praise on Lukaku

"Believe it or not, the supporters' affection and the special bond with the city of Milan made him think about it for a long time: but then, once he made his decision, he carried on with conviction and firmness," Pastorello continued.

"The economic aspect is a detail, but it is not the main factor that determines our choices and those of our clients.

"With regards to FC Internazionale, I can guarantee that the Sport CEO Giuseppe Marotta, the sporting director Piero Ausilio - as well as the coach Simone Inzaghi, who worked at this personally - did everything in their power to avoid this transfer.

"But there are circumstances that go beyond their decision-making range and depend on the instructions of the owners."

Premier League Lacazette and Aubameyang to miss Arsenal’s opener at Brentford through illness – reports 7 HOURS AGO