New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he has received some advice from a former Blues legend upon his return to the club.

Speaking in his first press conference since signing for Chelsea from Inter Milan, Lukaku said that he has spoken to Didier Drogba to get some advice about what to expect at Stamford Bridge this time around.

“He kept it really simple to be honest,” the Belgian striker said.

He was really happy about the improvements I made over the last couple of seasons. But he is always saying there is more work to be done.

“I think that is the right mindset if you want to achieve the maximum. At the end as a football player it’s about improving week in and week out.”

Lukaku scored 47 league goals across two seasons at Inter Milan, helping the side to the Serie A title last season.

And the striker’s performances prompted Chelsea to shell out a fee believed to be £97.5m for the 28-year-old.

“I think the last two years has been great for myself on club level and international level,” Lukaku said.

Now I get the chance to join a team that’s very hungry, very ambitious and I can’t wait to help them and add something new to their playing style.

“I’ve learned much more about myself. I’ve set higher standards. It’s about becoming more complete as a player. It’s more technical and tactical in Italy. It helped me a lot. The English game is different but it’s not something new.

“We have a certain type of playing style here [at Chelsea]. I don’t have to adapt too much as with the national team we play in the same system. I will adapt to find a way to help the team.”

