Rafael Benitez secured his first win as Everton manager as his side came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1.

Southampton’s new signing Adam Armstrong opened the scoring before three second-half goals settled the match in Everton’s favour.

Olympic Gold medal winner Richarlison levelled two minutes after the restart, before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both netted to secure the three points.

Premier League Tuchel praises Chelsea as 'close to 100%' as Chalobah celebrates 'dream' goal AN HOUR AGO

Elsewhere, Burnley looked to be set for an opening day win after James Tarkowski put Sean Dyche’s side ahead after just two minutes, but goals from Neal Maupay on 73 minutes and Alexis Mac Allister five minutes later earned Graham Potter’s side the win.

Watford marked their return to the top flight with a 3-2 home win against Aston Villa. Emmanuel Bonaventure broke the deadlock on 10 minutes, and Ismaila Sarr grabbed another shortly before half time. The Hornets were 3-0 up when Cucho Hernandez scored on 67 minutes, before John McGinn pulled one back for the away side three minutes later. New signing Danny Ings gave the away team a glimmer of hope with a 97th minute penalty, but could not find another.

Premier League Abramovich helps fund Chelsea film to combat racism 2 HOURS AGO