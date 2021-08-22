Manchester United failed to follow their opening-day victory with another three points as they were held to a 1-1- draw at Southampton.

Che Adam’s deflected strike forced an own goal from Fred to snatch the lead in the first half, despite Manchester United boasting a prospering spell of possession and chances.

Hopes of a United comeback were revived through Greenwood’s strike in the opening ten minutes of the second half, following a moment of magic from Pogba.

Refusing to repeat last week’s second half blunder against Everton, a valiant Southampton side endured pressure from Manchester United well, with new signing Armstrong even coming close to regaining the lead for Southampton.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped for a big follow up to his side's opening day thrashing of Leeds, United could not claim a late win.

Today's draw marks the first point of the season for Southampton, and more significantly sends United into the record books. Their 27 unbeaten streak equals the longest away unbeaten team in English top-flight history, set by the Arsenal invincibles in 2004.

Mason Greenwood buteur avec Manchester United contre Southampton Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT: HAVE SOUTHAMPTON FOUND WORTHY REPLACEMENTS?

To lose a player as significant as Danny Ings is enough to worry any club, let alone one that has narrowly escaped the relegation battle in recent seasons.

The added loss of Vestergaard and Bertrand to Leicester City also left Southampton’s defence with little depth and big boots to fill.

Southampton didn’t waste any time in finding replacements, and today’s match showcased the talent of new forward Adam Armstrong, and budding fullbacks Perraud and Levrimento.

Considering they have had little time to adjust to the Premier League, both fullbacks have looked sharp in the opening two games, with Levrimento especially catching the eye of supporters.

Armstrong has looked dangerous in front of goal but failed to convert a chance this afternoon that could have snatched all three points for Southampton.

Expecting the forward to provide as many goals as Ings would be a tall order, but his partnership with Che Adams will have to improve if Southampton want to find joy in the final third.

Southampton-Manchester United: esultanza Southampron dopo l'1-0 al 30' di Ché Adams, Premier League 2021-2022 (Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH: VALENTINO LIVRAMENTO

Livramento claimed commentator Alan Smith’s man of the match award and deservedly so.

Today marked the young fullback’s first appearance at St Mary’s and his second start of the season, taking the place of last season’s routine starter Kyle Walker-Peters.

Livramento impressed home fans with his drive and perseverance on the ball today, often out pacing Fred and Wan-Bissaka.

Not only was the young player’s defensive performance incredibly solid, but Livramento produced a number of threatening runs that proved difficult for the United back four and created some real chances for Saints.

Tino Livramento poses for a photograph after signing a long term contract at Southampton FC from Chelsea at the Staplewood Campus on August 02, 2021 in Southampton, England. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS:

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy (6), Livramento (9), Salisu (7), Stephens (8), Perraud (8), Armstrong (7), Romeu (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Djenepo (8), Walcott (8), Adams (7)…Subs: Bednarek (7), Walker-Peters (8), Diallo (7).

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea (8), Wan-Bissaka (7), Maguire (7), Lindelof (8), Shaw (8), Fred (7), Matic (6), Greenwood (8), Fernandes (7), Pogba (9), Martial (6)…Subs: Lingard (8), McTominay (7), Sancho (7).

KEY MOMENTS:

7' SO CLOSE! McCarthy fails to collect the sweeping ball and a deflection off martial rattles the bar. Linelof heads in another attempt which is scrambled off the line. Lucky escape for Southampton.

27' BETTER FROM SOUTHAMPTON.. Djenepo bursts down the wing and sets Armstrong up just outside of the box. Armstrong sends a curling shot towards goal, but the ball curls over the top right corner.

29' GOAL ADAMS! Great move from Southampton. Fernandes loses possession following a hefty barge from Stephens. Stephens cuts the ball towards Djenepo, who provides a sublime first time assist to Adams. Adams takes the ball well and his shot deflects off of the leg of Fred and into the bottom right corner.

44' CHANCE FOR MATIC! Shaw's corner finds the head of Matic, who angles a powerful header downward. McCarthy does well to get down and collect the ball.

51' CLOSE FOR SAINTS! Che Adams cuts a beautifully set ball back to Livramento, who finds himself in acres of space in front of goal. The young right back strikes the ball wildly and his effort flies over the bar.

54' GOAL GREENWOOD! It all starts with Paul Pogba. Pogba strides into the box and produces a slick one-two with Fernandes to set up Greenwood. Greenwood strikes a low ball through the legs of Salisu and into the back of the net, who seems to be blocking the vision of McCarthy. McMarthy will probably feel he should of done more to stop that one.

73' ARMSTRONG WITH A HUGE CHANCE! Che Adams pounces on a wasteful ball and sets Armstrong up one on one in front of goal. Armstrong slots the ball into the far right corner but De Gea palms the ball wide. Good save.

