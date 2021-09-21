Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger extend their contracts at Stamford Bridge.

The Germain is also keen to focus on retaining other players once deals for the defensive duo are secured, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho both entering the last two years of their contracts.

Youngster Mason Mount has also impressed the club and could be rewarded with an improved deal.

Christensen impressed during Chelsea’s Champions League winning-campaign last season and the German wants to keep the player at the club, however Rudiger wants £200,000 a week according to reports and is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement in January.

Tuchel said: “I hope that they find solutions, but it's not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for.

“And that's why it's between the club and the player’s agent at the moment.

“He's in the strongest league in Europe, in a big club, so not many reasons to change that. But in the end, it's between him and the club, and that's in good hands.”

