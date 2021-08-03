Tottenham are planning to fine Harry Kane for failing to attend training on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Kane was due back at Spurs’ training ground follow a break after his Euro 2020 exploits, but did not report back for duty, where he was due to start his pre-season training and undergo Covid testing.

The 28-year-old had told Tottenham before he went on international duty that he wished to leave the club, and believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to depart. However it is reported that Levy is not willing to compromise on his valuation of £160 million and the striker’s contract runs until 2024.

Kane apparently wants to force through a transfer to Manchester City before the end of the summer transfer window but Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be willing to go only as far as £100m for the player.

Tottenham have failed to challenge for the title in recent years which has led to Kane wishing to leave in search of trophies.

City are also believed to be interested in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa as they look to land their first Champions League trophy and retain their Premier League crown.

