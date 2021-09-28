Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has urged supporters to be patient with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and says that he has not had enough time to implement the changes he wants at the north London club.

Nuno accepted he was responsible for Tottenham's disappointing performance at the Emirates Stadium which followed on from 3-0 defeats in the Premier League to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Premier League Tottenham season preview: Forget Kane drama, this has to be Dele's season 11/08/2021 AT 13:14

Lloris says his Portuguese boss needs to be given time and that the Tottenham team are entering a "new era".

"For any manager, it’s not easy to change everything in one or two months - it’s impossible," Lloris told the London Evening Standard.

"But he’s bringing his ideas and, step by step, he’s building his relationship with the players.

'We created a shield' - Nuno on handling ongoing Kane transfer rumours

"Clearly, we are starting [something new]. The idea is that it’s a new process, a new era, with young players. It can’t happen in just two or three months.

We need time. We need confidence, we need to stick together — managers, the coaching staff, medical staff, players — and try to go in the same way.

"This is the important thing, to try to make sure everyone is going in the same way. I think we will have a better view [of where we are] in a few months.

"When I see the club going for young, talented players, they’re here for many years. They need to adapt to new football, the Premier League, new language, new culture, but at the same time, the ambition is still here.

"Maybe they don’t look at it right now, but maybe [they are looking at it] the next seasons.

"Sometimes it’s better to drop one step to come back stronger. That’s probably my feeling today. It doesn’t mean we’re not ambitious, it’s just a process.

"As a team, you need to build something and then arrive at a certain maturity to compete with the best. At the moment, we’re in a process."

Tottenham face Slovenia's NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night before they host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at 2pm UK time.

Euro 2020 Mbappe misses crucial penalty as Switzerland stun France in shootout after epic encounter 28/06/2021 AT 18:03