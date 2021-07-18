Tottenham are investigating whether Harry Winks was spat at as he arrived for a pre-season friendly at Leyton Orient.

A video on social media began circulating that appeared to show someone spitting at Winks as he made his way from the bus into Breyer Group Stadium.

Winks did not notice he had been spat at and kept walking, but Tottenham confirmed they are liaising with Leyton Orient over the incident.

Tottenham were playing their first pre-season friendly and it was also Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge since taking over as head coach.

It wasn’t the blistering start Tottenham fans would have been hoping for as Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw.

Winks will be hoping for a fresh start under Nuno after seeing his form slip in the last year.

Nuno was asked about the future of the midfielder ahead of his first game, but the new Spurs boss insisted he had not made any decisions about players’ futures.

"All the players that are working here have their own characteristics," he said.

What happened before is not really important for me, what I am seeing and judging, all the players have been great and working hard.

"I am going to repeat myself, every player is going to be needed because it going to be a long and hard season for us. It is a new start for every player and this is what they should put in their minds."

Harry Kane is another Spurs player linked with an exit, but Nuno assured Spurs fans there would be incomings this summer.

"Anything can happen in football, it happens so fast," said Nuno.

"This transfer window has been different because of the Euros, because of the struggles of the pandemic, all these things have delayed things.

"Us as a club are aware and working on a daily basis because we have to be ready on a daily basis to react if it's necessary.

“Improving our squad is not an easy job and we have to be really accurate and clinical on who we bring."

