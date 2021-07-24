Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a season-long loan deal with Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, with the option to make it permanent.

The 26-year-old will arrive as back-up to Hugo Lloris after Paulo Gazzaniga left the club, with Joe Hart’s future at the club unclear under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Gollini is the Portuguese’s first signing for the club.

Gollini was part of Manchester United’s youth teams and has experience of English football, having played 20 times for Aston Villa in the 2016/17 season.

Transfers Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m very happy for this opportunity. It’s a massive club. It’s a very good chance for me, a big chance,” he said in his new club’s announcement video..

"I’m really blessed and proud to be here and I’m just happy to be part of this club and to join this team of great players.

“I’m young but I’m not too young. I’m here to show that I can be the future of Tottenham. Obviously now I’m here with Hugo and I have huge respect for him.

“He’s a legend of this club, he’s the captain, a world champion, so for me it’s a privilege, it’s an honour to work with him and train with him and I’m sure I can learn a lot from him.

“When I look at this team and this group of guys I think this squad is really good. As a team we have to be really ambitious and we should try to win something because it’s a big team and a big club and I think winning has to be the goal.

“I’ve played in Italy and the Premier League for me is a big chance to also show myself in this league. I just can’t wait.”

Spurs have been linked with Cristian Romero, also of Atalanta, while Erik Lamela is expected to join Sevilla as part of a deal to bring in Bryan Gil.

Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Premier League Opinion: Kane's departure is inevitable, and he is a risk worth taking at £160m YESTERDAY AT 14:44