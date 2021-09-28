A groin injury means Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Manchester City.

The right-back started Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Brentford last Saturday but did not travel with the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League tie in Porto.

James Milner replaced Alexander-Arnold at the Estadio do Dragao, and before the match Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the England international is a doubt for Sunday’s clash as well.

“Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment,” Klopp told BT Sport.

"He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well. He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that.

"It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again."

Alexander-Arnold missed Euro 2020 through injury after there was some debate over whether he would make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

Before the hamstring injury in the summer, Alexander-Arnold had missed just 13 matches over three seasons due to various issues, including a calf problem last November.

