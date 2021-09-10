Investor buys $100m of United shares

The Mirror reports that Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have cashed in on $100 million worth of shares as Ariel Investments have bought a huge chunk of shares on the stock market. The American firm disclosed their ownership of the stake, but the unpopular Glazer family remain in overall control of the club.

Paper Round’s view: The Mirror story appears to get plenty wrong. The shares were already on the stock market and therefore the Glazers already received payment when they were bought and traded on the market. They are not paid every time. As well as that it appears the stake that was bought do not have any serious amount of voting rights, and the firm that bought them do not appear to have any kind activist agenda to change things.

Steve Bruce was able to add just one senior player to his Newcastle United squad this summer, with the permanent arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal for around £25 million. However, he wanted to bring in Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester, and the Daily Mail reports his frustration. Bruce said: “I wanted to bring in a couple of players, it wasn't possible. End of. What can I do about it? I made it pretty clear I would have liked to bring a couple in. That wasn't possible. I have to get on with it. My job is to keep improving, we should never be satisfied.”

Paper Round’s view: Willock was an important signing and it will do Newcastle United well to keep onto him for more than a couple of seasons if he continues to improve over the next year. However by adding just one player - and nobody truly new - they invite pressure from teams around them who have done more, and may be forced to panic-buy in the next window.

Eden Hazard is struggling to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team as a guaranteed starter, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 30-year-old forward has failed to make an impact since his arrival two years ago, and both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are guaranteed starters, leaving just one spot free - that looks likely to go to Vincius Jr over the short term, at least.

Paper Round’s view: After spending a huge sum on the Belgium, Ancelotti and Real Madrid would be best served by finding a place in the starting eleven for Hazard but it appears that fitness problems and age have combined to sap him of his best performances. If he does not turn it around soon then one would imagine he will be able to leave for whichever club will pay his wages.

After agreeing a deal with Everton for their 30-year-old playmaker James Rodriguez, Basaksehir announced that the Colombian has rejected the chance to move to the Turkish SuperLig. Rodriguez has yet to feature under Rafael Benitez this season, and now The Sun claims that the player will have to wait until winter at the earliest to find a new club.

Paper Round’s view: Benitez is a stubborn man - which is sometimes a useful quality as a manager given the criticism thrown your way - and it appears unlikely he will bring the player back into first team contention. However an in-form Rodriguez impressed for Everton last season and he showed the benefit of being trusted by then manager Carlo Ancelotti.

