Brentford’s coach Thomas Frank claimed his side’s 2-0 win over Arsenal was due to a ‘10/10 performance’ but suggested there was more to come.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard gave the Premier League new boys their first three points of the season and their boss was understandably effusive after the match.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, he said: "I think we top-performed but there must be a level above that. The fans were absolutely amazing. That was more than a 10/10 performance in terms of atmosphere. Constant singing. Amazing.

"I know after the play-off final there were a lot of proud people, a lot of tears. It’s been a long journey.

"I thought we deserved the win. What I liked was how brave we were, pressing high and trying to play.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Christian Norgaard of Brentford celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Brentford, England. Image credit: Getty Images

"If there was only one man of the match, it's the fans. I can’t name one of the team, they were all top."

Ivan Toney had a handful of Premier League minutes before Friday’s match, and Frank praised his efforts, saying: "Unbelievable presence, how he led the team. Constant battle with the centre-backs. He did many good things with link-up play and set-pieces in both boxes.

"We didn’t have any Premier League experience - maybe 30 minutes. We believe if we have players with quality and the right character, then there’s no problems.

"Of course this is one game. We have to prove it many more times. But this was a good start.

"Tonight I will enjoy it and get a glass of red."

