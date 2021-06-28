Merseyside police have launched an investigation into a banner with a threat to former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

Benitez is expected to take over as Premier League club Everton’s manager in the coming days despite his associations with former side Liverpool.

A banner was displayed near Benitez’s home in the Wirral, where his wife and children live. Police said that the banner was not placed at Benitez’s home, but read, “We know where you live. Don’t sign”, which is interpreted as warning against the Spaniard to join Everton.

The 61-year-old former Liverpool, Napoli, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss is an unpopular figure with some Everton supporters because of his association with Liverpool, but more particularly for comments he made in 2007 when he called Everton “a small club.”

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area. Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benítez – but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house.

“If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible.”

Everton are searching for a new manager after the surprise departure of Carlo Ancelotti from Goodison Park to rejoin Real Madrid.

