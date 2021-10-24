David Moyes believes any club that landed the signing of Declan Rice last summer for the price tag set by the Hammers at £100 million, would have had a bargain.

In the lead up to West Ham’s London Derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Moyes has admitted that he’s not worried about the so-called ‘bigger clubs’ eyeing up the midfielder, who has proved to be a vital part of West Ham’s recent success.

Moyes’ former employers, Manchester United, were thought to be leading the race to sign the England regular last summer.

There was a bargain to be had with Declan Rice at £100million. That’s now gone.

“We have a lot of really good players at this football club,” Moyes said.

“I think whilst you’re building and developing, people might always come and look at your players, but it’s good that they are because it tells us that they’re doing well.”

After narrowly avoiding relegation in the 2019/20 season, West Ham surged nine places up the table the following year to finish seventh, ahead of London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, securing European football in the process.

Rice is one of a handful of players responsible for West Ham’s rise in the past year, and enjoyed a successful European Championship campaign with England in the summer, tying down his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven alongside Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips.

He played 42 competitive games last season, 35 for the Hammers and the remaining seven for his country as he helped the Three Lions reach their first major tournament for 55 years.

