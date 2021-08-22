Dele Alli’s penalty secured all three points for Tottenham in a 1-0 win against a dominant Wolves side, as Harry Kane returned to the squad.

Wolves looked electric from the off with Adama Traore tormenting Japhet Tanganga down the left, and pressing the Spurs defence with numbers high up the pitch.

But it was the visitors who struck against the run of play as Sergio Reguilon played in Alli who looked to round Jose Sa only to be brought down by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Premier League Kane on the bench for Tottenham's clash at Wolves 4 HOURS AGO

Alli dusted himself down and dispatched the penalty to put Spurs ahead and give Nuno Espírito Santo the lead against his old side, but Wolves were back on the front foot and relentless in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Traore, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho each went close, and looked weary at the half-time whistle after 45 minutes of Wolves dominance despite their lead.

Wolves continued their assault in the second half and came desperately close when Traore was played through on goal only to have his effort blocked by the outstretched leg of Hugo Lloris.

And Lloris was called into action again to block efforts from Jimenez and Traore as an equaliser loomed large but never came.

Kane was welcomed to the pitch with cheers from the away fans matched only by the jeering chants of the home support.

Spurs fans left the happier side as, despite Wolves’ superiority, they left with all three points and maintain their good start to the season.

Man of the Match - Hugo Lloris

On the afternoon he made his 300th appearance for Spurs, Hugo Lloris refused to be beaten and spent the whole time on his toes to deal with a flurry of efforts.

Talking Point - Spurs fans sing Kane back into action.

The main man is back. Harry Kane took to the field with 20 minutes to go and was sung back on to the pitch with a roaring rendition of ‘He’s one of our own’.

Wolves fans echoed their melody to imply Kane would be in Manchester by the morning, but the truth is that as time goes it looks more and more likely Kane will stay.

He almost scored for good measure too, and will be happy to see his side with two wins from two.

Player ratings

Wolves: Sa 8, Semedo 7, Coady 7, Kilman 6, Marcal 7, Moutinho 7, Saiss 6, Neves 7, Trincao 8, Jimenez 7, Traore 8. Subs. Ait-Nouri 6, Dendoncker 6, Silva 5.

Spurs: Lloris 8, Tanganga 6, Sanchez 7, Dier 8, Reguilon 7, Hojbjerg 7, Skipp 6, Moura 5, Alli 6, Bergwijn 7, Son 5. Subs. Kane 6, Lo Celso 6, Winks 6

Key Moments

8´ - PENALTY TO SPURS! Dele Alli is brought down by Wolves goalie Jose Sa and it´s a penalty! Spurs had barely touched it!

9´- GOAL! WOLVES 0 SPURS 1 (Alli). He´s back!!! Alli sends Sa the wrong way and nets for Spurs. GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLL!

63´ - WHAT A SAVE! Wolves have to equalise! Adam is played through on goal with not a defender in sight but his effort is blocked by the leg of Lloris. Wonderful save but he has to score.

72´ - HERE COMES KANE! The travelling fans sing his name! He´s one of our own! Son makes way.

82´ - SAVE! Harry Kane is in on goal to win it but his effort is saved by Sa! Could have been the fairytale!

Premier League No Ndombele for Spurs vs Wolves, Nuno confirms 20/08/2021 AT 14:27