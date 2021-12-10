Steven Gerrard has insisted that his focus is squarely on Aston Villa as he prepares to return to Anfield.

Villa take on their manager's former club on Saturday, with Gerrard in opposition at his old home for the first time.

The ex-midfielder spent 17 seasons as a player at the club before returning to take charge of the club's youth team for a season prior to success in Scotland with Rangers.

Having made a solid start to life at Villa Park, losing just once in his first four games, a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side shapes as the biggest test for Gerrard so far.

The 41-year-old revealed that he had not overly obsessed over his return to Merseyside, instead prioritising his own side's performance.

Gerrard insists Villa job is not 'stepping stone' to Liverpool

"I really respect and understand all the noise around the game for obvious reasons," Gerrard said ahead of the fixture.

"The noise is for other people to get excited about. For me, it’s about preparing the team in the best way I can, to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa.

For everyone else, it’s a massive occasion. For me, it’s three points, it’s a big game of football and it’s 90 minutes that we need to focus on.

Aston Villa have risen to 10th in the Premier League after a strong recent run, and are just four points behind Arsenal in seventh.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run, one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Gerrard is hoping to deal his former side a blow in their title hunt.

"We're a good team, we’ve got top players, we’re a threat and we want to make it as difficult as we can for Liverpool," he added.

“We’re at our best when we play with controlled aggression and we’re on the front foot. At this level, if you’re passive in any area of the pitch, you can be punished quickly.

“If I’m on the bus, heading back down the M6 towards Birmingham and I’m not the most popular at Anfield, so be it.”

Gerrard remains without Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore, though received a boost with Morgan Sanson able to return to training and potentially in contention for involvement at Anfield.

