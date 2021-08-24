If Manchester United are going to make one or two signings before the end of the transfer window at least get one central midfield player. I think Yves Bissouma would be perfect.

Get somebody who knows the Premier League, has played really well since he's been in the Premier League, plays well in big games for his club when they have them coming up and Bissouma comes to mind.

He's been doing it week in, week out. He knows the Premier League. He is athletic, good with the ball at his feet and he doesn't seem to want to typecast himself as a defensive midfield player. He's willing to go forward as well and become an attacking midfield player.

Premier League Kane on the bench for Tottenham's clash at Wolves 22/08/2021 AT 12:06

He's a midfield player from a previous generation when midfield players were called box-to-box. For example Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Ince.

Steven Gerrard was not typecast. No one ever called him a defensive midfielder or attacking midfielder. He was known as the engine room of Liverpool's midfield.

'Maybe tiredness, sloppiness' - Solskjaer on draw at Southampton

'MAN UTD SPENDING £100M+ ON KANE IS RIDICULOUS'

Saying Manchester United should go out and buy Harry Kane is such an easy thing to do. It's like me saying 'I'd love to go and drive around the corner, let's go and buy a Ferrari'.

Paying over £100m for him is ridiculous. Why should United be spending £130m on a 28-year-old who has a lot of injuries? Is there a guaranteed return? No there's not. If he was younger you would say there would be.

United have got Edinson Cavani who has done a good job. All United need is somebody else who can play as a centre forward. Could Danny Ings have done them a favour for £30m?

He would have come straight in and you'd have a focal point down the middle. He was never really seen as a Liverpool player because of injuries and I'm sure he would not have turned down the chance to play for United.

Nuno on Kane: 'He did well, helped the team'

It's great on his CV and he knows he'll play plenty of games. He would've got plenty of football to make him feel happy. Because of Cavani's age he would have got plenty of football.

United going out to spend over £100m for Kane is ridiculous. It's a great idea but to spend that money you need a near guarantee that you are going to win the league and Kane isn't that.

You want somebody who has a desire to score goals, wants to make movements around the box. At the moment the only one at United who does that really well is Mason Greenwood.

He's learnt that side of the game, perhaps from training with and watching Cavani, because when he goes into the central striker role United look more of a threat.

Premier League Arsenal look to balance the present and the future - The Warm-Up 19/08/2021 AT 07:54