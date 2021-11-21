Laurent Blanc has emerged as a candidate to take over at Manchester United on an interim basis after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford club confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that Michael Carrick would take charge of the team before an interim appointment is made, with the temporary manager in place until the end of the season.

According to the Independent, Blanc, who is currently manager of Qatari club Al-Rayyan, was an option to take over as an interim basis from Jose Mourinho in 2018 and is on United’s list once more.

The former defender, who played for Manchester United between 2001 and 2003, is believed to have a good relationship with the club’s hierarchy and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag are reportedly seen as options to be appointed permanently next summer.

Blanc has significant experience at the elite level of the European game having won the Ligue 1 title with both Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain. The 56-year-old also spent three years as France national team manager.

Manchester United are currently slumped in seventh place in the Premier League table following Saturday’s catastrophic 4-1 defeat to Watford with Carrick set to lead the team for next week’s fixtures against Villarreal and Chelsea.

