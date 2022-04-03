Frank Lampard couldn't hide his continuing concerns about his side's fragile mentality after their 2-1 defeat to West Ham

Having gone behind in the first half, the Toffees got back on level terms early in the second period. But in a fateful seven minutes thereafter, Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers back in front before Michael Keane was sent off, extinguishing any hopes of a second visiting comeback.

The result meant Lampard has now overseen seven losses from his 11 matches at the Goodison Park helm.

Everton, who are three points above the drop zone, next face Burnley on Wednesday in what looks like a must-win game for both sides if they want to maintain their Premier League status.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lampard said: "We have to face Burnley without Keane but also we have injuries. Donny [van de Beek] pulled up in the warm-up [before the game]. Allan is suspended. We are stretched.

"I am less worried about personnel and more worried about the character of the group. What I saw today showed that.

"Burnley is a huge game no doubt, but there are nine more after that. We have games in hand on other teams but we must stick to the next game.

"Burnley is absolutely the most important at the minute and we have to show more quality - and there is that in this group - to stay up.

"Ten games is a lot. If our luck turns and we keep on the path we showed today and against Newcastle I have a real strong belief we will be OK. Saying that now here means nothing. We just have to focus on ourselves.

"The next game is huge because it is Burnley but also because it is our next game. After that we move on to Manchester United.

"You want to win games. Today isn't so enjoyable. It is not if you don't turn up and get opened up as a team. It has happened a couple of times since I have been here but not much. But that comes with the territory of where we are at.

"Look at West Ham. Today they are very strong but two or three years ago they are facing relegation. And then they build, stick together and recruit and they move on.

"Everton has huge history and a fanbase. At the moment we are working to get through this moment. Myself and the players are giving everything. The fans can know if we keep doing that over 10 games we will be OK."

Defender Mason Holgate - who scored Everton's goal in the second half - admitted talk of possible relegation is weighing on his side.

He said: "We don't know who will win the league yet but it seems like everyone knows Everton is going to get relegated.

"Even if we prove them wrong it will go down as a disappointing season for ourselves.

We are not in the relegation zone but we are not stupid, we are close and we have to win games."

