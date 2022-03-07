Everton slipped to a third straight Premier League defeat, with the 5-0 loss at Tottenham their heaviest of the season, and 15th overall in the league this term.

Lampard’s side are 17th in the table, one point above Burnley who have played one game more, and host Wolves and then Newcastle at Goodison Park next week.

"I have no problem with the challenge, I knew what it was, the general feeling has been very good and we can’t lose that because people will throw things at us for one bad game,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

"I had 20 years as a player. I had 100 periods like this. Everything is relative. It is important you stick together and work hard.

"I am confident, that doesn't mean anything. I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand. I am absolutely confident that is why I am here. The feeling at this club when I came here was we could be going down, it was clear around the city, it was up to me to change that and I thought we had changed that. But this is a test of that.

"No fear of what is ahead, I can't wait for the next two games at Goodison. I will be ready for them, the players will be ready for them, they have to be ready for them."

Spurs were leading 3-0 by half-time with a Michael Keane own goal coming before Son Heung-min and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet.

Sergio Reguilon scored early in the second half to make it four before Kane then scored his second to move onto 176 Premier League goals and surpass Thierry Henry in the all-time standings.

The win for Spurs moves them within three points of Arsenal in fourth, but having played a game more than their north London rivals a Champions League spot remains out of their hands.

Spurs face Manchester United next on Saturday, and head coach Antonio Conte already had his mind on that match.

"Now my expectations have become higher. It was a good night for everyone. On Saturday it will be a really tough game and we have to show we're becoming stronger,” Conte said.

"It's difficult to beat us when we have more days to prepare. The big problem is when we have games in a short period. When you don't have more time to prepare the game... Now we have only one target, to finish in the best possible way. We have more time to prepare and we have to try to do our best and we'll see at the end of the season."

