Frank Lampard has hit back at Dele Alli’s critics following the midfielder’s move from Tottenham to Everton.

Alli made the deadline day switch to Goodison Park – for a fee that could rise to £40m – and is set to be in Tuesday’s squad for the Premier League trip to Newcastle.

After signing for Everton, Alli came under fire from talkSPORT pundits Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist for arriving at training in Rolls Royce, while BT Sport’s Glen Hoddle said the player looked as though he was “dragged off the street” when introduced to the crowd in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Brentford.

Lampard rebuffed the comments, saying: "I don't care what car he drives or what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad that comes to train every day and wants to improve every day, that respects the club, respects his team-mates and gives everything to produce.

"The modern day has moved on and it's changed. We all have to be very aware of that. And again, I'm not hitting back at any form of observation because everyone's allowed their own opinion, but I can only deal with what's in front of me.

“And when I just mentioned that Dele and Donny [van de Beek] are both great lads, I meant it. Maybe Donny wears an overcoat that's longer than what Deli has, a different kind of jacket - that doesn't bother me.

"As long as they produce on the pitch, then I'm very happy. Everyone has their own individual personality and to try to handcuff that or restrict that, I think could be detrimental. So as long as players have the right behaviour when it comes to football, are doing the right things, I've got no worries."

On Saturday, Tottenham and England legend Hoddle said on BT Sport: "There's a route back for him if he gets his boots back on and gets his head down.

"I didn't like the way he walked out on the pitch with what he was wearing.

"I know Rob [Robbie Savage] wears a few things like that but we had a look at that, he's got a new club, you should see how he's dressed...

"I thought he'd just got dragged off the street to be honest.

"If I'm an Everton fan, you're going to a new club. Put a tracksuit on at least or something.

"He's got to get his head together. It's not about Frank Lampard or Everton, he's got to get back on the horse he's good at, scoring goals from midfield.

"If he doesn't do that, I don't see anyone getting the best from him."

