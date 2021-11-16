Lampard cautious about picking the right club

Frank Lampard remains determined to land a Premier League job by the end of the season - despite walking away from three opportunities this year.

Lampard has been under consideration at Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Norwich City, yet remains out of work as he remains cautious about picking the right club as he gets his management career back underway.

He left Chelsea 10 months ago and is hoping that an ideal opportunity crops up before the end of this term.

Sources indicate that he has half an eye on the Leicester City situation in case Brendan Rodgers leaves. Rodgers is currently favourite for the Manchester United job and would likely have a big decision to make if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loses his job.

The profile of club at Leicester is the sort of platform Lampard would welcome when he returns. He had particular reservations about various aspects of the jobs that became available at Newcastle and Norwich.

Whether Leicester would see him as a good fit remains to be seen - but having him in the top-flight would add another interesting narrative to the season after old England pal Steven Gerrard took the Aston Villa job.

Prem quartet ready to battle over Ajax full-back

Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax Image credit: Getty Images

Noussair Mazraoui’s contract situation at Ajax is causing increasing hope among English recruitment staff that he could become available.

His deal at Ajax is set to expire in June 2022 and with no formalisation on an extension there is a feeling the full-back may become available as a free agent.

Leeds and Arsenal have both been linked while it is understood Brighton and Manchester City also have him on their list.

Good value, reliable right-back options are hard to come by at the moment and Mazraoui, 24, may be one of the steals of next summer.

Gallagher worry

Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

Conor Gallagher is understood to have reservations about whether he will truly get a crack at Chelsea’s first team next season - despite the club assuring him it will be the case.

Of the 22 players currently out on loan, there is a feeling around Chelsea’s Cobham base that Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are the pair being looked at as leading candidates to step up next season.

They have intimated to Gallagher that a good season at Crystal Palace will open the door for him but sources close to the player say he still fears they will be tempted to strengthen the squad through the transfer market - reducing his chances of a breakthrough.

Gallagher has been outstanding for Crystal Palace this season and has broken into the England set up. He will return to Chelsea at the end of the season for discussions about the next step.

Henderson

Dean Henderson of Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

Dean Henderson’s fresh availability on loan will spark a battle to sign him in January.

Newcastle United will make an enquiry after intermediary agents began to circulate news that Manchester United are willing to let him out in January.

There is an expectation other clubs will challenge them, with brokers to now push him out to a new home.

