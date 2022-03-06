Gary Neville tore into Manchester United’s performance, labelling their performance a ‘disgrace’ as they lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

The derby was a chance for Pep Guardiola’s side to move six clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, while Ralf Rangnick’s men could have reclaimed a Champions League spot with three points.

However it was the home side who cruised to victory , with United making do with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as an unorthodox front two, and captain Harry Maguire again failing to impress at the back.

Neville has become increasingly frustrated with United’s lack of progress in recent years and Sunday’s performance did little to change his attitude.

"Manchester United finished like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It's the first time Ralf Rangnick has taken them against a proper team and they have been given a proper doing.

"As a Manchester United fan, it's embarrassing."

Fellow former United player Roy Keane had much the same opinion, claiming that the heart and passion was missing just as much as the quality.

"The worst thing that you could say about United is that they gave up," Keane said.

"In any game, if you give up, it's unforgivable really. The beauty of top-level sport is there is no hiding place. The way United gave up today, players not running back, when you are playing for Manchester United, that is really unacceptable.

"There are ways to lose football matches. They threw the towel in. It is shameful. You have got to run back. You have got to tackle. They are so far behind the other teams. City were not even at their very best.

"Your own pride has got to kick in at some stage. I will forgive mistakes, but there are five or six players who should not play for Manchester United again. They gave up, and shame on them."

