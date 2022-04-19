Gary Neville labelled the Manchester United side a “waste of space” during their defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

United fell 2-0 behind inside 22 minutes, with Liverpool taking their foot off the gas in the second half but still completing a 4-0 win.

Luis Diaz had given Liverpool the lead, and after Mohamed Salah scored their second, former United captain Neville spoke of the gulf between the two sides.

"This Man United team are a waste of space,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ commentary.

"However, the football Liverpool have delivered here is absolutely sublime. That pass from Mane, that touch from Salah, that finish is world class. And it's why Liverpool go into the last 10 or 11 games of the season in an unbelievable position to sweep up."

United ended the first half without a shot for the first time in four years in the Premier League, and on top of their xG of 0.00 at half-time, they had also only enjoyed 24 per cent of the possession in the first 45 minutes.

"I thought Man Utd looked promising towards the end of last season but the demise to where they're at today has been alarming,” Neville added. "What we're watching is nothing. This is nothing."

Watching United’s lack of press, Neville asked: "Which one of them looks alert? At best it's an amble. Most of them, a jaunt."

At half-time, he added: "This really is a low, it really is. Those United fans behind the goal, there's quite a few of them who have gone.

"I'd liked the idea of Man Utd's back five before the game but having watched it, it was truly awful."

Liverpool went top with the win over United, who drop to sixth in the table.

Ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher said: "Some of the football has been outstanding. United all at sea. It's so evident the difference between the two clubs in this moment."

United had improved in the second half, but a double save from Alisson Becker was as close as they came to scoring, with the flag going up for offside anyway.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s third goal, ensuring he, Salah and Diaz all scored and assisted one goal apiece before Salah then scored his second.

"They're sensational, this front three. They really are,” Carragher said.

Meanwhile, Neville concluded at full-time: “The end of the season can't come quick enough. Liverpool are top of their form and it was always going to be difficult.

“This is a broken Man Utd squad in this moment in time. It's on the edge, that's for sure. It's a decade of repeated failure and that's not good enough.”

Keane: It’s so sad to see

Another fellow ex-United captain, Roy Keane, said there was a “sadness” around United’s current slump.

The club are currently on 54 points after 33 games, with their worst Premier League haul of 64 points back in 2013-14.

"It's not anger, it was anger earlier in the season. It's sadness,” Keane said.

"You look at the team today, there wasn’t any heart, no soul, no leaders, they lack real quality.

Man Utd PL points tallies post Sir Alex

2013-14 – 64 (7th)

2014-15 – 70 (4th)

2015-16 – 66 (5th)

2016-17 – 69 (6th)

2017-18 – 81 (2nd)

2018-19 – 66 (6th)

2019-20 – 66 (3rd)

2020-21 – 74 (2nd)

2021-22 – 54 (6th) with 5 games remaining

"They are so far off and you look at the United fans tonight… there’s no surprise with the scoreline but Liverpool could score any time they went forward.

"There is disarray at the club from the top. The fans have no time for the owners. They need a new manager, they need players in, they need players out.

"It's so sad to see. It's not the club I played for. It doesn’t reflect what Man Utd stood for when I played for it. It's chalk and cheese. I don't see a Manchester United team out there fighting and playing with pride."

