Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be sidelined for three months after suffering a “significant injury” to his knee.
The 29-year-old will not require surgery but is expected to be out until around the New Year.
Xhaka was substituted in the final stages of Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 derby win over Tottenham on Sunday, having only returned from suspension for the clash.
Premier League
Xhaka turned down Covid-19 vaccine before testing positive
The Swiss international was sent off after 35 minutes in the 5-0 humiliation at Manchester City in August.
- Man City win evidence that PSG freewheeling can work - The Warm-Up
- Dortmund eye Man Utd forward as Haaland replacement - Paper Round
“Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.
“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.”
Arsenal leapfrogged Spurs into the top half of the Premier League table at the weekend and visit Brighton on Saturday aiming to make it five wins on the spin in all competitions.
Premier League
'Home is where the heart is' - Xhaka confirms Arsenal extension
Premier League
‘He is a key member of our squad’ – Arteta confirms Xhaka will stay after Chelsea pre-season defeat