Football

Granit Xhaka took 'huge decision' in opening up about Arsenal fan taunts - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said on Friday that midfielder Granit Xhaka took a "huge decision" by opening up about how close he came to quitting the Premier League club, because of the "pure hate" he received from an angry confrontation with his own fans in October 2019.

00:01:14, an hour ago