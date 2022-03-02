Tottenham’s defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday night signals another trophyless season for the club – it is also shines the spotlight on Harry Kane’s future.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League , 24 points behind leaders Manchester City, while they exited the Europa Conference League after they were unable to play their final group game against Rennes in December.

The north London club also lost their League Cup semi-final to Chelsea 3-0 on aggregate in January, meaning Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Boro ends their hopes of silverware for a 14th straight campaign – they last won the League Cup in 2008.

Talisman Kane came close to leaving last summer, with Manchester City interested in the England captain, but he eventually committed his short-term future to Spurs in late August.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success,” he said on Twitter, following a summer of speculation.

But now, the London Evening Standard is reporting that Kane is “50-50” over whether to push for an exit this summer.

The 28-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract come the end of the season, and the recent FA Cup defeat could have a bearing on his decision.

Kane reportedly told friends winning the FA Cup could signal the start of further glory under head coach Antonio Conte, whose own future could herald a period of uncertainty at the club.

"In this moment I'm the last person. I don't think about myself," Conte said after the defeat to Boro.

"When I speak with my players and in my team and say that we have to think about 'us', not 'me'. For me, [there's] no problem and for me there is the desire, the will, the patience to try to continue to work very hard to improve, to make this team more stable than the past, because I think this is the key that can change the situation.

"When your players are the best in the world, [the message] is the same. For sure, I cannot consider my players the best in the world but we work to improve for the future and to try to reflect also on this defeat. For sure, this defeat has to hurt us – me, the players and everyone that works in Tottenham."

Kane has been Spurs' top scorer the past seven seasons, and is on 18 goals already this term after adding to his tally in the weekend's win over Leeds.

