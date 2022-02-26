Harry Kane and Son Heung-min broke the record for Premier League goal combinations after linking up yet again in Tottenham’s 4-0 win against Leeds United.

Kane laid the ball over the top for Son to score on 85 minutes, taking their all-time goal contributions record to 37 - one ahead of the total managed between Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

The goal put Spurs 2-1 up at the Etihad, but looked like being denied all three points when Riyad Mahrez scored late on from the penalty spot.

However, Kane struck late again to both secure a fantastic win and ensure the duo marked their milestone in a Spurs victory.

Now, they have gone one further and sit at the top of an illustrious list of dynamic duos from Premier League history.

Lampard and Drogba have now moved down into outright second on the list with 36 goal combinations, while the rest of the top five is comprised of Sergio Aguero and David Silva (29), Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (29), and Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham (27).

It is not the first record which Kane and Son hold together, with the duo also sitting top in the list of goal contributions managed in a single season – 14 in the 2020/21 campaign.

Kane and Son will do well to better that tally this season, as the goal against Leeds was only the third time they have combined in 2021/22.

It remains to be seen whether their efforts will be enough to secure Spurs a Champions League qualification berth.

