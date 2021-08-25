Harry Kane has confirmed he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur, bringing to an end a transfer saga that had dominated the summer window.

The 28-year-old had been a target for Manchester City, who wanted Kane to replace Sergio Aguero following his departure at the end of last season, but will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks,” Kane tweeted.

Football Ronaldo to deny Kane his dream move as Madrid break the bank - The Warm-Up 6 HOURS AGO

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.

According to widespread reports, City were unwilling to meet Tottenham’s asking price for the striker, with chairman Daniel Levy placing a price tag of over £150m on the club’s prize asset.

Kane was believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League champions and reported late for pre-season training in an attempt to force Tottenham’s hand.

But with the summer transfer window set to close in just one week, Kane has now drawn a line under the episode.

“He [Kane] is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished,” Pep Guardiola recently admitted when asked if Kane was his top target for the summer.

“I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham."

Premier League Parker: Forget Kane, Man Utd should prioritise Bissouma YESTERDAY AT 11:59