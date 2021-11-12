Harry Kane has defended his brother - who is also his agent - for the way his failed move from Tottenham to Manchester City was handled in the summer.

The England captain was reported to believe he had a gentleman’s agreement to leave Spurs, but bids were knocked back by chairman Daniel Levy. Kane also gave an interview to Gary Neville where he was more than hinting it was time to move on from north London.

The striker was forced to accept defeat and announce that he would be staying at the club “this summer”, and that led to some criticism of Charlie Kane.

"Whatever the circumstance, whenever there is stuff being written about your family, it's always maybe a little bit difficult to take, especially when it's stuff that's negative," Kane said.

"But I think that's when families really come together during those moments. Obviously I'm very close to my brother and my parents, my wife, her family, so there's plenty of people that I know and trust and am able to talk to.

It's never easy when there is any negative story about yourself or someone you know, or your friends, or team-mates. In the summer, there was a lot of stuff about my brother, being my agent.

"That's where we stick together. I know what he does for me as an agent, I know what he does for me as a brother and that's all that matters.

"The rest of it is just noise from our point of view. It's just about us sticking together and whatever the circumstance, always being there for each other and that's what we'll continue to do."

Kane, who is expected to lead the line for England in tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Albania, believes he dealt with the speculation well.

"Then it was my first summer of transfer speculation and having to deal with those situations. So of course it takes a toll mentally on yourself but from my point of view, I've always had good friends and good family around me," he said.

"Being able to talk to them in those situations. Being able to talk to people you trust. When things are difficult, it's important that you do talk about it and not just hide it in and suck it up.”

