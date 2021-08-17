Harry Kane has returned to full training with his Tottenham teammates for the first time since returning to the club after Euro 2020.

The England international went on holiday to the Bahamas following the Three Lions’ European Championships campaign.

He was required to self-isolate at Tottenham’s The Lodge accommodation on his return to the UK last week and was cleared to commence individual training on Friday.

Because Kane only had two individual sessions last week, Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo decided not to include him for their 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

On Monday, Kane was named in Tottenham’s matchday squad to face Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League play-off clash this Thursday and he may feature against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to City this summer after Kane stated his desire to leave the north London club at the end of last season.

City are reportedly preparing a £127m bid to bring in the Spurs talisman before the end of the summer transfer window which closes on August 31.

