Harry Maguire has picked up an injury that will reportedly rule the Manchester United captain out of Monday’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The problem for Maguire adds to United’s centre-back concerns, with Victor Lindelof still recovering from Covid-19, while Eric Bailly is also a doubt after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury against Burnley on December 30.

partnered by Phil Jones – The Athletic reports. The shortage could see Raphael Varane, who was initially rested against Burnley before coming on to replace Bailly,

Jones last started a Premier League game in January 2020, and this season he has played just three Premier League games.

The 29-year-old has been an unused substitute in five Premier League games, having returned to full fitness earlier in the campaign, following a long-term knee injury.

Jones missed the entire 2020-21 season, and in the season prior he made eight appearances across four competitions.

His most recent Premier League start was against Burnley on January 22, 2020.

Jones, whose contract expires in summer 2023, has been regularly linked with a move away from United, and was criticised by Rio Ferdinand last year for staying at the club despite a lack of first-team opportunities.

The former England international spoke of his decision to quit social media in October , calling it a “very hostile, toxic place”.

