Ralf Rangnick feels Marcus Rashford is happy at Manchester United, but has conceded he would not stand in the forwards’s way if he asked for a move.

The German coach has held talks with the England international and gets no sense the 24-year-old is unhappy at the club.

"I spoke with him yesterday and the day before yesterday so I don't know anything about that," Rangnick said with regard to talk of a move away for Rashford. "In my 25 years in professional football, I have decided not to take too much notice of things happening in the media.

“He didn't say anything to me, he said to me that he is still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level for the club.

"There was no mention of him not being happy here. For me this is not a worry at all.

"My worry and concern or what I'm trying to achieve with him is what we did with for example Anthony [Elanga], with Jadon, with one or two other young players that we have, to improve his performance and make sure that he gets the best version of himself.”

Despite saying the forward is happy, Rangnick has admitted he would not stand in Rashford’s way if he asked for a transfer in the summer.

“The window is closed right now,” Rangnick said. “Even if, suppose, he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer.

"Now the window is closed. It's got nothing to do with tomorrow's game or the game on Tuesday."

Rashford will look to snap a seven-game drought in front of goal when United host Tottenham on Saturday.

