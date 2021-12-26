Anthony Martial has informed coach Ralf Rangnick that he wants to leave Manchester United.

The France international’s career has stalled in the past couple of years, and he is now a fringe player at Old Trafford.

Reports have swirled for some time that the forward wants to move on in January, and Rangnick has confirmed that to be the case.

“We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.

“I think in a way this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.”

Sevilla are reported to be keen on signing the forward, but Rangnick says there have been no approaches.

“[Any movement] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club," Rangnick said. "So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

Martial arrived at United from Monaco in 2015, and had his best season in the 2019-20 campaign when he scored 23 goals.

