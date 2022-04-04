Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford must shoulder the responsibility to improve at Manchester United having endured a difficult time under the German coach.

Rangnick decided not to start Rashford in United's 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday and came on as a second half substitute, despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both being out due to injury and illness.

The 24-year-old was also not selected by England boss Gareth Southgate for international duty in March.

Rangnick says it is up to Rashford, who has scored five goals in 27 appearances this season but none since January 22, to get his United career back on track.

"Marcus, it's no secret that he is not having his best time right now," he said.

"It has to do with rhythm and confidence, it's our job to help him to get this confidence back.

"The only thing we can do is speak to him regularly and tell him what we expect from him and what he should do. The rest has to be done by himself.

"It is possible to develop within a couple of weeks a level of confidence where you can be a different player again. We all know that Marcus can play better, but in the end he has to take the steps himself."

United held on for a point against the Foxes after James Maddison had a late goal for the visitors controversially ruled out by VAR.

Rangnick says his team need to be more physical and aggressive on the pitch.

"What was obvious in some parts of the game is that we were second best with regards to physicality," the 63-year-old said.

"It was about one-on-one duels. Whenever there was body contact, we were too often second-best and that is something we have to get better at for the rest of this season, but even more so for next season.

"I just felt we could have been more dynamic, more physical, more aggressive, but we weren’t in those moments.

"It has to be a bit in the DNA of a player, to be honest. It's difficult to change, shall I say, a technically great player into a physical, aggressive player. We have a lot of people who are technical players.

"On a day when we are fluid and in our rhythm, we have shown in the past we can outplay other teams. But today was difficult. Leicester were aggressive and physical in many parts of the game. We had problems with them.

"It is what it is and it's difficult to change. I don't think it's to do with mindset, it's to do with the DNA of players.

"This team does not lack technical players, it can do with more physicality.

"I never doubt or question the character of players and so far, from what I have seen in the last couple of weeks and months, I don’t think we have a lack of character."

