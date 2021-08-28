Kante did not emerge for the second half at Anfield, and following the game it was confirmed that the France international had picked up an injury.

Blues boss Tuchel expanded on the issue in his post-game press conference, saying the injury flared up following a challenge by Sadio Mane.

"He is injured, he had to go out," Tuchel said. "He missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and a little bit of inflammation

"[It was] nothing serious because he was back in training and, as you could see, he started today. In winning the ball in this situation, the opponent fell on his ankle, [and] twisted it again.

"He immediately had the same pain as before the Arsenal game when he missed it. He was lacking the force to accelerate and we had to take him off.”

Chelsea now have a break due to a round of international games, and it remains to be seen if Kante links up with France for their World Cup qualifiers.

The Blues are next in action against Aston Villa on September 11.

