Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Bruno Fernandes a "risk taker" in a post-match interview after his main man bagged an impressive hat-trick in a convincing 5-1 opening-day victory for Manchester United over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils completely dominated the occasion, and produced a sizzling second-half performance after being pegged back by a Luke Ayling equaliser.

Fernandes was the star turn, with the Portuguese becoming the first United player to net a hat-trick on the opening day of the season since Lou Macari in 1977.

Premier League ‘My confidence was shot’ - Lingard on his battle with mental health 2 HOURS AGO

In response to comments on Fernandes’ 'brave’ play, Solskjaer said: “He’s a risk taker, he’s a Man United player, when you’re a forward at Man United you need to have confidence, a little bit of arrogance, take risks, and when you’ve got the quality he’s got…"

The United boss added: “Our players gave him some decent chances as well to be fair!”

This was most likely a nod to Paul Pogba, who registered four assists in an impressive display.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Paul Pogba of Manchester United applauds the fans following victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Ge Image credit: Eurosport

Pogba's future is up in the air amid talk of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but Solskjaer has no concerns and is happy with how the France international performed.

"I've had a great relationship with Paul ever since he was a kid," Solskjaer said. "Today was just about 'go out there and enjoy yourself' because he had 45 minutes against Everton, which wasn't his best.

We gave him the freedom of roaming wherever you want to go and get on the ball.

"I can't remember the last time that happened [getting four assists in a single game] but Paul's got that quality and, when you've got runners willing to make runs and create space for others, it opens up."

United’s statement win was achieved with arguably a weaker squad than they’re capable of fielding. Raphael Varane was presented to the fans prior to kick off following the completion of his move from Real Madrid and will be available next week, while Edinson Cavani is closing in on a return to fitness and Marcus Rashford is recovering from shoulder surgery.

“Of course there’s eight or nine players not here today,” Ole said, “You’ve got a bench with quality, and of course we’ve done well in the summer window, you’re excited of course.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Jadon Sancho of Manchester United replaces teammate Daniel James during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivi Image credit: Eurosport

Solskjaer spoke in front of a chorus of Man United fans who played their part too. With a full capacity ground at last, Old Trafford was rocking.

“This is football, with the fans, full of excited youngsters and the players are enjoying themselves,” Solskjaer said.

Premier League United confirm signing of Varane 4 HOURS AGO