Leeds United have said that homophobic chants directed at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher as 'unacceptable' after the two teams played on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Elland Road during the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign to support LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Leeds beat Palace 1-0 thanks to a late Raphinha penalty, but the result has since been overshadowed by the news of homophobic reports.
"We are aware of a homophobic chant directed at a Crystal Palace player and we want to be very clear that this is unacceptable," said a Leeds statement.
We will continue to work closely with Marching Out Together [Leeds United's LGBT+ supporters' group] and all of our supporter groups to ensure that we do everything within our power to eradicate homophobia and any other form of discrimination from our football club.
Gallagher has been on fine form this season for Palace who he joined in the summer on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
And the Blues' official LGBT+ supporters group expressed their disappointment at the chants at Elland Road.
"This is not OK and should not be happening," said Chelsea Pride.
There is no place for homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in football or society.
"All forms of discrimination need to be kicked out of the game we all love.
"We need clubs and authorities to take a stronger stance towards those fans who use this language."
