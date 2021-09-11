Arsenal’s summer transfer window signing Martin Odegaard has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League “within a couple of years.”

The Gunners prop up the Premier League table after three games, without a point or goal to their name.

They have dropped way behind the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - with the glory years under Arsene Wenger a distant memory.

Premier League Parker’s Picks: Ronaldo to return a winner, Liverpool too strong for Leeds YESTERDAY AT 07:59

Manager Mikel Arteta spent heavily in the summer transfer window, with Odegaard and defender Ben White two high-profile captures.

Despite the signings Arsenal do not look equipped to mount a challenge for honours, but Odegaard feels there are positive signs and expects to fight for silverware in the coming years.

“We want to get back to European football this season, that would be important for the players, for the club and for the fans,” Odegaard, who made the move from Real Madrid in the summer after a successful loan spell at the club,

Sky Sports.

“Then hopefully with time win trophies, Champions League and hopefully win the league within a couple of years.

That's from everyone, this club needs to be at the top and needs to play European football.

“We haven't discussed it much but that's just how it should be at this club and that's the standard.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action following the international break against Norwich at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams have lost three from three and have the chance to climb out of the relegation places, but defeat would see pressure piled on Arteta.

Football Miedema hits the century mark for Arsenal as Gunners reach Champions League YESTERDAY AT 07:05