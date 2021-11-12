Jack Wilshere has admitted retirement has crossed his mind, but feels he could continue his career abroad in 2022.

The former England international is currently a free agent following his release from Bournemouth in the summer, and is keeping up his fitness levels at his old club Arsenal.

Ad

A contract at Arsenal is not on the cards, and he has also been doing some coaching at the club as he prepares for when his playing days are over.

Transfers Sterling may be denied Real Madrid move as he prepares for exit - Paper Round 22/10/2021 AT 21:54

Injuries have ravaged Wilshere’s career, and he feels his reputation is counting against him - prompting him to consider a move abroad.

"I have to think about it," he told the BBC when asked about the possibility of retirement. "That is why I am doing the coaching. I have been forced into doing it a little bit but I am grateful for the opportunity."

Despite struggling to get his playing career back up and running, Wilshere feels he still has the talent to remain in the game.

"I 100% think I can still play," he said.

I don't care what people say or write or what they say on social media. I am an honest guy. If I didn't think I could, I would be the first to say 'enough, I am going to do something else'.

"But I am almost at the point where I think something different, abroad, might be beneficial to me."

Premier League 'A great influence to have around' - Wilshere back training with Arsenal 07/10/2021 AT 10:15